OnePlus 12 And OnePlus 12R: Which One Steals Your Heart?

New Delhi: OnePlus has recently introduced its latest pair of smartphones. When evaluating the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, your initial inquiry is likely the most logical: what distinguishes them? We are here not only to answer that question but also to help you decide between the two.

We will explore the similarities and differences in the design, functionality, specifications, and cameras of these phones to assist you in making an informed decision.

Design And Display

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R boast sleek and stylish designs. Following the minimalist and futuristic approach of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, the OnePlus 12 range features smooth curves and rounded corners to avoid a boxy industrial feel. Both phones enhance aesthetics with well-placed camera cut-outs, avoiding an overplayed look.

While the OnePlus 12 is slightly heavier and larger, overall, the two have no significant differences in size and weight. Both models incorporate Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durable display protection against falls and cracks.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO OLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440, whereas the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO OLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264. Both phones offer a peak brightness of 4500 nits, supporting HDR and Dolby Vision.

Camera Capabilities

The primary distinction between these two phones lies in their camera setups. The OnePlus 12 boasts a camera configuration comprising a 50 MP wide camera, a 64 MP 3X periscope telephoto camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Supported by various shooting modes, including Master Mode, natural, high dynamic, and portraits, it incorporates a Sony main sensor and a fourth-generation Hasselblad camera system, delivering an impressive 114° angle with the ultra-wide camera.

In contrast, the OnePlus 12R falls short in the camera department with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and a 16MP front camera. While it offers specifications for gamers and productivity, it may not be ideal for photography enthusiasts.

If photography is your primary interest, consider saving up for the OnePlus 12 or exploring other top Android phones known for superior camera capabilities.

Battery Life And Charging

Regardless of your smartphone preference, both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R provide 100W SuperVOOC charging, with the fast charger included. Charging the 5400mAh battery of the OnePlus 12 and the 5,500mAh battery of the OnePlus 12R is a quick process.

The OnePlus 12 supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, while the OnePlus 12R supports 80W wired charging only, taking about 26 minutes for a full charge.

Software And Performance

OnePlus has consistently focused on hardware and software, and the OnePlus 12 line-up is no exception. The OnePlus 12 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring exceptional performance for general use, app operation, and gaming.

The OnePlus 12R boasts a formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, offering robust performance for daily use. Whether you're surfing the internet, streaming videos, or engaging in gaming activities, the OnePlus 12R ensures a seamless and lag-free performance.

Both phones run on Oxygen OS, where the OnePlus 12 is getting 4 years of Android and 5 years of security updates, and the OnePlus 12R is getting 3 generations of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which One To Get?

In conclusion, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R cater to distinct markets, each offering impressive features. The OnePlus 12 provides flagship-level performance, an exceptional camera system, and premium features at a starting price of Rs 64,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R offers a budget-friendly alternative with reliable performance, a solid display, and impressive battery life, starting at Rs 39,999.

For those who seek advanced specifications in their smartphone and are willing to spend more on purchasing high-end devices should go for the OnePlus 12.

This guarantees superior performance, professional-level photography, and an amazing display. Conversely, the OnePlus 12R could be a tempting option for individuals looking for affordability as it provides an excellent value proposition with its mid-tier features set and strong battery life.

Ultimately, your choice between the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R depends on your specific needs, budget, and preferences. Whichever you opt for, expect a top-notch device providing a fantastic user experience and the reliability synonymous with the OnePlus brand.