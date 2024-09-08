OnePlus 12R Smartphone Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs, Discounted Price

OnePlus 12R Discount Price: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12R in the Indian market in January with a starting price of Rs 39,999. Now, the smartphone receives massive discounts almost 8 months after its launch. The handset is offered in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colour options. It comes in 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB storage variants.

OnePlus 12R Price And Bank Offers

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available with a price tag of Rs 45,999. Currently, the OnePlus 12R is listed at Rs 39,998 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant on Amazon.

Moreover, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 available through a coupon that can be applied on the product page. Adding further, customers will also get a Rs 2,000 discount when they make a transaction via ICICI Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the device down to Rs 35,998.

OnePlus 12R Specifications:

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The triple rear camera of the OnePlus 12R includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, marking the largest-ever battery in the OnePlus smartphone.

The latest handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box. Adding further, the OnePlus 12R smartphone offers IP64 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port.