OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus 9 leaked specifications: Wireless charging, 120Hz display and much more

OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a 12MP primary sensor and the primary camera on the back could have a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It should pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging with a charger in the box.

OnePlus 9 leaked specifications: Wireless charging, 120Hz display and much more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship OnePlus 9 series in March and now few screenshots shared by a tipster reveal its specifications. OnePlus 9 will come with an OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite and as per the leaked specifications, it is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. 

As per the tipster TechDroider, OnePlus will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 402ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (lahaina) and Adreno 660 GPU. This variant of the OnePlus 9 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a 12MP primary sensor and the primary camera on the back could have a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It should pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging with a charger in the box. OnePlus 9 will support 8K recording at 30fps and wireless charging.

The phone is also supposed to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 9 may also support 30W fast wireless charging.

