OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro to get massive price cut in India: Know how to avail it

New Delhi: Following the debut of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India last week, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are getting yet another price cut. Though the OnePlus 10 Pro offers some notable improvements, particularly in the photography department, the OnePlus 9 series is also worth considering if you're looking for high-end hardware. Both smartphones are equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both smartphones received a Rs 5,000 price decrease before the OnePlus 10 Pro's launch in India, and now they're getting another Rs 5,000 discount.

The OnePlus 9 5G is presently available for Rs 40,599 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition, and Rs 45,599 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Customers can select from the colours Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and Rs 59,199 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The phone is available in three colours: Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

Previously, the regular OnePlus 9 was available in the country for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999. The Pro model cost Rs 59,999 while the standard model cost Rs 64,999.

Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have 120Hz displays, although the former has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (24001080 pixels) AMOLED display, while the latter has a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution. Both are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 9's triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with EIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 has a 16-megapixel lens with EIS for selfies. The Pro model, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Both devices support 65W rapid charging.

