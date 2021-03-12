OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed: Four rear cameras, curved back design and many key features

Ahead of its global launch on March 23, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled an official promo of OnePlus 9 Pro which shows that the phone will sport a curved back panel design which is similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Also, in terms of camera, the phone will have four rear camera sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

OnePlus has also announced its partnership with Hasselblad to revamp the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus and Hasselblad have planned to work together over the next three years and the companies will start their collaboration by bringing software improvements including colour tuning and sensor calibration.

The two bigger sensors are expected to be the main 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP SonyIMX766 ultra-wide camera, something the company has already confirmed. On the camera module, the Hasselblad branding along with an LED flash unit can be seen as well.

“It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with Hasselblad, on March 23,” OnePlus wrote on Twitter along with posting the 1-minute teaser video.

“With OnePlus' top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad's rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus had earlier said.