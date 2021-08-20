हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OnePlus 9 RT

OnePlus 9 RT to be launched in October in India: Check features, price and more

OnePlus 9 RT will be equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 and a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging.

Photo Credit: Android Central

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch a new smartphone -- OnePlus 9 RT -- in October.

According to a report, the smartphone will offer modest upgrades over the OnePlus 9R. As for availability, the OnePlus 9 RT will debut in the India and China markets, similar to the 9R.

This is the only phone in the numbered flagship series that's on the cards for later this year; there will be two Nord launches, but no new devices aimed at the high-end segment, the report said citing sources.

As for the hardware on offer, the OnePlus 9 RT uses the 9R as a foundation, so it will feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel, a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 and a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging.

There will be camera-focused upgrades, with the phone picking up the 50MP Sony IMX766 that's featured in the OnePlus 9 series as well as the Nord 2, the report said.

While the sensor served as the wide-angle lens on the OnePlus 9 series, it became the primary module on the Nord 2, and that will be the case on the OnePlus 9 RT as well, it added.

