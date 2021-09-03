OnePlus 9RT to iPhone 13: Check out the flagship smartphone launches in September

We have entered the month of September and there are several flagship smartphones that are going to launch this month. Not only are these smartphones great investments, but they come with interesting gaming features with better support accessories which in turn attracts consumers.

So if you are planning to get one ahead of the festive season, the flaships that are launching include Apple iPhone 13 series, rumoured OnePlus 9RT, and more.

Check the list of smartphones that are expected to launch in September:

Apple iPhone 13 Series

Apple is set to launch its much-touted iPhone 13 series in the month of September. The company has not given any official details regarding that. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 13 series will come in four models. In terms of features, iPhone 13 will have smaller notches, bigger batteries and a new Apple chip, which will be the A15 chipset.

The iPhone 13 series may also bring higher refresh rate displays on the two Pro variants, and elements like MagSafe. With the iPhone 13 series this time, Apple will come with a new feature called satellite communications for low earth orbit (LEO) satellites which will allow users to make phone calls with even a network.

Google Pixel 6 Series

In August, Google Pixel 6 Series was launched which included Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It saw a major design revamp and is expected to come out of the box with Android 12. We mentioned this phone here as its India launch is not announced yet. It can be assumed that the month of September might see its launch in India.

The new Pixel 6 series comes with in-house Tensor chipset and it includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz on the Pixel 6, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6 Pro.

OnePlus 9RT

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will reportedly launch a T-series this year and if rumours are to be believed, then OnePlus 9RT will be launched in the month of September. The OnePlus 9RT has no official confirmation or launch date yet, but the BIS listing suggests the phone is on its way.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to have an FHD+ 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and as per rumours, a binned version of the Snapdragon 870.

Vivo X70 Series

Vivo’s new X70 series will be launched on September 9 which will feature a new design and a new camera module with Zeiss optics and it could come up with a Pro variant and a Pro+.

Vivo X70 series will be equipped with an L-shaped camera module placement with four sensors on the back, one of which is a telephoto camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11T series will be launched on September 15. It will come with a base model and Pro model. Several leaks suggested that the phones will come up with a new design on the back and come in three variants.

Both phones will also have a 108MP main camera. Other expected internal specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging, and AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

