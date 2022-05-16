New Delhi: On May 17, OnePlus will release another phone, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The upcoming phone is likely to emphasise on speed, and OnePlus has made that clear by naming it "Racing Edition." OnePlus has disclosed the essential characteristics of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition ahead of its introduction tomorrow, which could explain why the upcoming phone will appeal to many consumers who have been waiting for a new OnePlus phone.

The most important details are right from the horse's mouth. OnePlus China CEO Louis Li has revealed some details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition without giving too much away. Li teased the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition with a billboard that revealed key details. Let's take a look at what the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has to offer.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will include a 120Hz refresh rate display, which will appeal to gamers and those who enjoy fluid animations. If you want deep blacks and vibrant colours, you'll be disappointed by the Ace Racing Edition's display, which is likely to be LCD rather than OLED. That also suggests that this phone will be reasonably priced.

Apart from that, Li revealed that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition's display will support six different variable refresh rates, possibly hinting at an adaptive refresh rate functionality. The phone is also expected to have a longer battery life, though the actual capacity of the battery is unknown at this time. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, according to Li's final confirmation.

The rest of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition's specifications have been leaked. A 6.59-inch FullHD IPS LCD with a punch-hole design could be included in the phone. At least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage could be included in the phone. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is expected to include a 4890mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor on the rear, while a 16-megapixel camera within the punch-hole might be used for selfies. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is expected to ship with Android 12 pre-installed.