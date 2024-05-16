OnePlus Announces Early Access to Android 15 Beta For OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

OnePlus has announced that its flagship smartphones OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open will be among the first devices to experience the new Google Android 15 Beta 1 update in the world. Starting May 16, developers and early adopters can try out the new features and APIs on their OnePlus devices by accessing the developer version of OxygenOS, which is built around Android 15 Beta 1.

"OnePlus and Google have been in a close partnership for a considerable time, persistently working together to offer the best feasible user experience through our OxygenOS, based on successive versions of Google's Android operating systems," stated Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.



Android 15 prioritizes enhancing the camera and media experience, whilst improving the connectivity, and concurrently delivers new APIs for developers to create improved applications. The operating system offers an array of features like Low Light Boost as well as new extensions like In-app camera controls, furnishing users with the tools and hardware they need to bring their visions to the fore. Furthermore, the platform is updated to grant applications access to the most recent advancements in communication. This enables outcomes such as a smoother NFC experience, among other improvements.



With fast and smooth performance, top-notch display quality, and incredible imaging capabilities, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open aim to deliver all-round flagship-level performance to users worldwide. Beyond the software improvements, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open also boast top-tier hardware that complements the new Android 15 features. The devices are equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen processors, ensuring robust performance. Also, the advanced cooling systems in these phones ensure that they remain cool and efficient even during intense usage.