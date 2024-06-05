OnePlus Community Sale Offers: Massive Discount On OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus Nord CE4 And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced its ‘Community Sale’ for 2024 in India. The lucrative will be available on OnePlus flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Open, and Nord CE4, as well as select OnePlus ecosystem devices like the Pad and Watch 2.

The sale offers will be available on both online platforms and retail outlets from June 6 to June 11, accessible online and offline across India. India's unit of the Chinese smartphone brand is offering discounts, bank offers, and long-term no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 12 Series:

The company has launched the new Glacial White colour variant for the OnePlus 12. In the community sale, there is an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, a special discount coupon of Rs 2,000, and up to 12 months no-cost EMI available from major bank cards and up to 24 months no cost-EMI on paper finance.

Adding further, OnePlus offers a bonus of Rs 12,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. Consumers can enjoy the offers on Amazon, the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience stores, and select major retail channels such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus 12R:

There is an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and a special discount coupon of Rs 2,000. These offers are applicable on select OnePlus 12R variants only. The discount is applicable on purchase through ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank card.

OnePlus Nord CE4

There is an instant discount of Rs 2,000 from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank. The company is also offering an option to avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

OnePlus Watch 2

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the smartphone. Additionally, consumers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2000 from select banks. The Watch 2 is also offered with up to a 12-month no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Pad

Customers can avail a special price coupon of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Pad through Amazon and the OnePlus online store. Adding further, buyers can benefit from up to a 9-month no-cost EMI. Furthermore, the OnePlus Pad will be available for instant bank discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank.