New Delhi: According to reports, the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a body temperature sensor capable of detecting fever. The smartwatch may then advise you to consult your doctor or use a specialised thermometer. The Apple Watch Series 8 is planned to be released in three varieties by the American technology corporation. Apple's wristwatch is also expected to include the S8 chip, which may have the same characteristics as the S7. The wearable CAD render was released late last year, providing us a look of its design.

According to a newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect fever. Users can expect a slew of additional health-tracking capabilities in Apple's future wearable. Gurman also stated that the Apple Watch's body-temperature capability will not provide customers with a precise readout like a forehead or wrist thermometer. If the wearable believes you have a temperature, it will alert you. Users will thus be prompted to consult a doctor or use a special thermometer.

Apple has been rumoured to be intending to include body temperature detection in its Series 8 device for some time. In May, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that Apple was working on an algorithm to handle the smartwatch's temperature sensing capability.

To recall, Apple is said to be planning to release three different models of the Apple Watch Series 8. A low-end SE, a normal Series 8, and a tough variant focused towards extreme sports are all expected. The S8 chip, which may have similar characteristics to the S7, is also slated for the wearables. Apple Watch models for 2023, as part of Series 9, will have a new processor.

The Series 8 SE model is expected to retain the current model's screen size. According to Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 3 could be phased out in the fall, with the existing SE filling the void. Gurman previously stated that Apple is working on a number of things, including satellite connectivity for the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 may include two speaker grilles instead of one.