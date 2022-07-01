New Delhi: OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Nord 2T's launch date in India. The rumours about the smartphone have been circulating for quite some time, and it will make its debut today, July 1, albeit the exact moment remains unknown. The company has created a special micro-site on its website, with two colour options - black and green. It has a separate rear camera module with two huge slots for the triple rear cameras. Notably, the graphic reveals the return of the famous slider, which is absent from the OnePlus 10R and Nord 2 CE 5G.

The next OnePlus Nord 2T supports 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging technology and is 5G ready. OnePlus says that the phone can last a full day with only 15 minutes of charge, albeit this is most likely with the Internet turned off and the battery saver on.

Its back camera module is rumoured to be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, whereas the Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The Nord 2T, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in July 2021. Even after almost a year after its release, the Nord 2 remains relevant and is one of the best phones available for under Rs 30,000.

In that case, the smartphone is expected to cost approximately Rs 30,000, however it may go as low as Rs 25,000. OnePlus typically offers three storage options for its devices, and the Nord 2T may also receive variations with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM.