New Delhi: In July, banks will be closed for 14 days across the country. Bank holidays vary by location, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website. This year, there are 14 bank holidays in July, although not all branches will be closed for 14 days.

According to the RBI's calendar, there is a bank holiday in Odisha on July 1, however banks will be operating in other states. Similarly, Bakrid is celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthpuram on July 9, hence banks in these two districts will be closed on that day. Read More: Gold price today, July 1: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

Because July 9 is a second Saturday, banks across the country will be closed. The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closures. Read More: Big relief for consumers! LPG cylinder prices slashed from today, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

As a result, according to the RBI's schedule, 8 of the total 14 days of bank holidays in July are state-specific holidays. Banks will also be closed on the remaining days due to weekend offs (Saturday and Sundays). It should be remembered that banks, both public and private, are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Check out the Bank Holidays in July 2022:

July 1: Kang (Rath Yatra)-Bhubaneshwar

July 7: Kharchi Puja (Agartala)

July 9: Id-Ul-Ad'ha (Bakarid)-Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country due to the second Saturday.

July 11: Eid-Ul-Azha-Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti--Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam-Shillong

July 16: Harela--Dehradun

July 26: Ker Punja --Agartala

Holidays during weekend

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakarid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday