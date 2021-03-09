हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
social media influencer

Oops! Man gets Instagram QR Code tattooed, faces login issues

According to a report by LabBible, Gomez also visited his friend and plastic surgeon Carlos Ramos who showed him that "turned out fake because it does not open". There is no clarity on whether the tattoo was functional from the beginning or it later stopped working owing to skin changes or ink fading.

Oops! Man gets Instagram QR Code tattooed, faces login issues

A Colombian man was shocked after he found out that the QR code tattooed on the back of his neck to open his Instagram page was not working.

Being a social media influencer, Mauricio Gomez was adamant about the fact that he will make a QR Code on his back and even posted a video that featured a person scanning the code to open his page. 

According to a report by LabBible, Gomez also visited his friend and plastic surgeon Carlos Ramos who showed him that "turned out fake because it does not open". There is no clarity on whether the tattoo was functional from the beginning or it later stopped working owing to skin changes or ink fading.

The video posted on Instagram showed Liendra flaunting his existing tattoos before he proceeded to show the new QR code tattoo. The video which left his followers stunned shows a person recording the video using a phone’s camera to ‘scan’ the code when a notification pops up on the screen to open La Liendra’s Instagram page.  

However, the influencer’s video featuring the tattoo became a huge hit and has racked up nearly 500,000 views. 

