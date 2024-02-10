OpenAI Introduces Watermarking For AI-Generated Images Via DALL-E 3; Check Details

New Delhi: OpenAI acknowledges the importance of transparency regarding AI-generated images, particularly those produced by its DALL-E 3 platform and has responded by introducing watermarks. The company committed to adhering to the open standard established by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

As a result, AI images created using DALL-E 3 will include metadata detailing the specific AI tool employed in their creation. This initiative aims to provide viewers with essential information about the origin and authenticity of AI-generated content. (Also Read: Bengaluru Techie Laid Off A Day After Tweeting About Recession In Tech)

The timing of OpenAI's introduction of its watermark is intriguing, coinciding with Meta's discussions on regulating AI-generated content and ensuring clear identification for viewers. (Also Read: Licious Is Latest To Join Layoffs Spree; To Cut 3% Of Its Workforce)

As DALL-E 3 is integrated into ChatGPT for generating AI images, OpenAI plans to incorporate the new metadata details into the AI chatbot by February 12. Although including information about the image's origin may slightly increase the file size, OpenAI assures that this will not impact the visual quality which is often a primary concern for users.

While it is commendable that OpenAI is implementing these changes for AI-generated images, the company has raised concerns about a significant loophole associated with the feature which individuals can potentially exploit.

OpenAI has highlighted the issue of social media platforms often removing metadata associated with AI-generated images. Furthermore, Details may be lost if a screenshot of the image is taken making it relatively easy to erase its origins, particularly with AI-generated content.

OpenAI's initiative to watermark AI-generated images using DALL-E 3 marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency and authenticity in the digital landscape. While challenges such as social media platforms removing metadata persist, it highlights the urgency for stringent regulations and collaborative efforts among tech companies to safeguard the integrity of AI-generated content.