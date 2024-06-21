OPPO A3 Pro With 50MP AI Dual Camera Set-Up Launched In India --Check Price, Variants, Cashback And Other Offers

New Delhi: OPPO India launch the OPPO A3 Pro smartphone featuring 120Hz Ultra Bright Display, AI LinkBoost, AI Eraser, and a large 5,100mAh Hyper Energy Battery.

The OPPO A3 Pro is available in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black and retails at Rs 17,999 for 128GB storage and Rs 19,999 for the 256GB variant across Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets.

Customers can get up to 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank. Enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans without any down payment with leading partners, said Oppo.

The 6.67-inch screen Phone comes with a 180Hz touch response (120Hz default). It's 120Hz Ultra Bright Display, reaches a maximum brightness of 1,000nits in sunlight.

OPPO A3 Pro features 50MP AI Dual Camera set-up and an 8MP Selfie Camera. The shooters come with a Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, and Dual-view Video.

The smartphone is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G mobile platform. It has 8GB memory with 128GB and 256GB storage options, plus up to 8GB of additional RAM through RAM Expansion. The OPPO A3 Pro is also equipped with a large 5,100mAh Hyper Energy Battery with 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge.

The OPPO A3 Pro's design is sleek at 7.68mm and lightweight at 186g. The smartphone is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.