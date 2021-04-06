OPPO F19 unveiled in India at Rs 18,990: Check features, specifications and more

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has finally unveiled its F series smartphone called, F19, which will be available from April 9.

The 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant and it will be available in two colour variants, Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ punch-hole display and has a 90.8 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio.

"In line with OPPO`s commitment to bring in the trendiest technology to more customers, the F Series truly offers something for all types of smartphone users, be it in terms of technology, perfectly suited for your life day-to-day, or the stylish sleek design," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO, said in a statement.

"The F19, likewise, stands for all the values that F Series promises and we`ve pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved design and better screen when compared with the previous generation of this phone," Khanoria added.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charge.

It also comes with the AI Night Charge which intelligently charges your phone in intervals so that your phone isn't continuously charging while you are asleep at night.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

OPPO F19 sports an AI-based triple rear camera setup -- a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, users will get a 16MP front sensor.

