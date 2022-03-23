Oppo launches K10 with Snapdragon 680 in India: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Oppo, on Wednesday (March 23), launched the Oppo K10 smartphone in India. The K10 smartphone is the first K series smartphone by the Chinese smartphone maker in the country.

As part of the introductory offer, customers buying the Oppo K10 smartphone will get a complimentary 1 year subscription of Disney+Hotstar.

Oppo launches K10 Price

Oppo has launched the Oppo K10 smartphone at Rs 14,990 for the base 6+128GB variant. The 8+128GB variant of the device is launched at Rs 16,990. Customers will be able to buy the smartphone from Flipkart and Oppo’s official website. The smartphone will also sell at select offline retail stores. The smartphone will sell in two color combinations - Black Carbon and Blue Flame.

Oppo K10 Specs

Oppo K10 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Buyers can expand the storage by up to 1 TB by using a SD card. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, and supports the 33W SUPERVOOC charger. It runs on ColorOS 11.1.

Oppo K10 comes with a 6.59 inch punch-hole display. The device has Type-C charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device comes with Side Fingerprint unlock system and Face unlock. Moreover, the device is also splash and dust resistant. Also Read: THESE Banks ending Senior Citizen special FD scheme by March 31 – All you want to know

Oppo K10 Camera

On the back, the Oppo K10 smartphone packs a 50MP AI Triple rear camera setup. In the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera that supports HDR video recording. Also Read: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to get married in high-security prison

Live TV

#mute