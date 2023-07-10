Oppo Launches Reno 5G Series In India; Check Specs, Features, And Pricing

Months after unveiling the Reno 10 5G series in China, Oppo launched the smartphones of the series including Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India on Monday, July 10. The new Reno series comes with a range of features including a better system, displays, refresh rate, cameras, and fast-charging batteries. Among these, the phones will run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and will have 6.7-inch displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, while the regular Oppo Reno 10 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Reno 10 Pro will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The 10 5G series will also come with triple rear camera units and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie shooter.

All three handsets were initially launched in China in the month of May.

Oppo Reno 10 5G series: Price

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G - Rs. 54,999 in India (12GB RAM+256GB)

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G - Rs 39,999 in India (12GB RAM+256GB)

While the prices of the two variants have been revealed, the price of Oppo Reno 10 5G will be revealed on July 20, 2023, at 12:00 pm IST.

The Pro models will be available in the colours Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades, while Oppo Reno 10 5G will be in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey options.

Oppo Reno 10 5G series specifications

1. Reno 10 Pro+ 5G:

While Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, it will feature a 6.74-inch (1,240x 2,722 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with HDR 10+ support, up to 120Hz LTPS dynamic refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Besides that, the display has a pixel density of 450ppi, a 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and is rated to offer 1400 nits of peak brightness. It has 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as well. The glass panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Apart from the look, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of expandable LPDDR5 RAM.

The variant will have a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with f/2.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8, and OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It will also have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Apart from some basic features, the phone will have a 4,700mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

2. Reno 10 Pro+ 5G:

It features the same SIM and software as the Pro+ 5G model and will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED 3D curved display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, along with an expandable ram of 12GB.

The phone will have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens, besides a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The device will also come with a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support, which is claimed to fill the battery in just 28 minutes.

3. Reno 10 5G:

This variant has the same SIM, software, and also display specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, however, it will have an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

The device's camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus and OIS, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

While the phone will come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, its connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Pro models.

Besides that, it will have a 5,000mAh battery that can provide flash charging support of 67W SuperVOOC.