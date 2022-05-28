‘Party less, work more,’ Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit. On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is "fine". "He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days" Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he added.

He’s fine, I guess. Does seem like he’s spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days. If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos` space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk`s net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.

Similar to Musk, Bezos` net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion. Also Read:

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world`s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022. Also Read: