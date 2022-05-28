हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

‘Party less, work more,’ Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less and work more.

‘Party less, work more,’ Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit. On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is "fine". "He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days" Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he added.

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos` space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk`s net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.

Similar to Musk, Bezos` net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion. Also Read: 

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world`s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022. Also Read: 

