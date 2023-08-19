Paytm Music & Pocket Soundbox For Merchant Launched: Check How To Order These Devices

New Delhi: Paytm has recently unveiled a pair of 4G-enabled payment devices, introducing the Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox. These innovative devices mark a new era in payment technology. The pioneering Paytm Pocket Soundbox, comparable in size to a debit card and easily transportable in your pocket, brings an unprecedented level of convenience to on-the-go merchants. Through instant audio payment alerts, this portable marvel empowers these merchants to stay informed and in control no matter where they are.

Adding to the versatility, the Paytm Music Soundbox serves a dual role as both a payment notifier and a speaker. Seamlessly connected via Bluetooth to your phone, this soundbox not only delivers payment notifications with clarity but also transforms into a music player, enhancing your auditory experience. With its compact design and multifunctional capabilities, the Paytm Music Soundbox merges practicality with entertainment, redefining the way we interact with our devices.

Both devices support 4-G connectivity and 14 languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

Here’s how you can order Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox:

1. Open the Paytm for Business app

2. Click on the soundbox banner or on 'Soundbox' icon on the homepage

3. A catalog page would open where you can choose the soundbox device model

4. Choose your preferred language and click on 'Buy Now' to place your order