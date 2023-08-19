trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650879
NewsTechnology
PAYTM

Paytm Music & Pocket Soundbox For Merchant Launched: Check How To Order These Devices

New devices Paytm music soundbox and pocket soundbox support 4-G connectivity and 14 languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paytm Music & Pocket Soundbox For Merchant Launched: Check How To Order These Devices

New Delhi: Paytm has recently unveiled a pair of 4G-enabled payment devices, introducing the Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox. These innovative devices mark a new era in payment technology. The pioneering Paytm Pocket Soundbox, comparable in size to a debit card and easily transportable in your pocket, brings an unprecedented level of convenience to on-the-go merchants. Through instant audio payment alerts, this portable marvel empowers these merchants to stay informed and in control no matter where they are.

Adding to the versatility, the Paytm Music Soundbox serves a dual role as both a payment notifier and a speaker. Seamlessly connected via Bluetooth to your phone, this soundbox not only delivers payment notifications with clarity but also transforms into a music player, enhancing your auditory experience. With its compact design and multifunctional capabilities, the Paytm Music Soundbox merges practicality with entertainment, redefining the way we interact with our devices.

Both devices support 4-G connectivity and 14 languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.


Here’s how you can order Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox:

1. Open the Paytm for Business app

2. Click on the soundbox banner or on 'Soundbox' icon on the homepage

3. A catalog page would open where you can choose the soundbox device model

4. Choose your preferred language and click on 'Buy Now' to place your order

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train