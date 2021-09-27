Planning to buy an iPhone 13? You will have to work for 700 hours in India to afford it

In India, the iPhone 13 has begun to arrive at customers' doorsteps. While many of those who can purchase the new iPhone are eager to try out its new features, many others are continuing their annual ritual of spreading iPhone-kidney jokes on WhatsApp due to the device's unaffordability in India.

However, a new report from Money Supermarket has revealed how much someone would have to work to afford the base variation iPhone 13 (128GB), depending on the minimum income and the cost of the iPhone in each region.

It's no secret that iPhone costs vary depending on where you live and a variety of other factors such as import fees, taxes, and currency changes, to name a few. According to this study, an Indian would need to work for 724.2 hours in order to afford an iPhone. This will take about 30 working days.

Indians are ranked second on this list, with the Philippines taking the first spot, where owning an iPhone requires a massive 775.3 hours of labour.

Switzerland is the country where you can buy an iPhone for the least amount of labour hours, with only 34.3 hours of minimum wage employment required. Surprisingly, the United States, the birthplace of Apple, is third on the list with 49.5 hours.

