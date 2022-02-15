Planning to buy an iPhone? Here's how to backup your WhatsApp chats

New Delhi: WhatsApp is, without a doubt, the most widely used app for chatting, exchanging photographs, and videos. It's a popular way to share photos and videos, and if you've been using it for a while, you'll probably have a lot of data on your WhatsApp that you need to back up. If you're switching phones or changing your WhatsApp number, you'll need a backup of your WhatsApp data if you want to be able to transfer your WhatsApp chats or media files after switching phones.

If you're an iOS user, you'll need to make sure of a few things. For example, in order to access iCloud, you have to log in using your Apple ID. You must have iOS 10 or later installed on your device, as well as iCloud switched on. Apart from that, you need to have enough storage space in your iCloud account to save the WhatsApp backup.

Here are some of the steps you'll need to take on your iPhone to back up your WhatsApp chats and media files:

Step 1: Activate WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to the settings menu.

Step 3: Chats can be accessed by clicking on them.

Step 4: Choose a conversation backup.

Step 5: Back up now is the option to choose.

This is the manual method of creating a backup. If you want to have a backup option that runs automatically. This option can be enabled on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, depending on your preferences. Your communication and data will be backed up to iCloud. You can choose whether or not to incorporate video.

You can also choose to backup just over Wi-Fi to avoid using up your cellular data, and backup via Wi-Fi is faster. The automated backup has the same criteria as a manual backup: you must be logged in with your Apple ID in order to access iCloud. You must have iOS 10 or later installed on your device, as well as iCloud switched on. Your iCloud storage should be sufficient.

Live TV

#mute