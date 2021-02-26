Planning to delete your WhatsApp account? Here’s how to download all the data

Are you fed up with WhatsApp and thinking of deleting it from your phone? You can do that but first of all, know about how you can restore your data.

When you delete a WhatsApp account, all the photos, videos, chats, and other data will be permanently removed from the platform.

Over the years, WhatsApp has revealed several features which include the ability to archive chats, mute groups, and even star important messages.

How to download WhatsApp data

Before deleting the WhatsApp account, a user can download all the data to keep a backup of all his chats.

You can export your personal WhatsApp chats and for this, you just need to visit Settings > Chats > Chat History > Export Chat.

Choose the chat you want to export.

Tap on “Include media” if you also want to include all the files, photos, videos and other media you exchanged with the individual.

Choose the app you want to export chat to. WhatsApp displays apps like Google Drive and Gmail.

WhatsApp has been buzzing in news for a long period of time, thanks to its controversial privacy policies. Other homegrown apps like Telegram, Signal, and others are being opportunistic and trying to up their subscriber base.