POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones in India 2023

Smartphones these days are part of our lives. We can't stay away from phones for too long. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. Given the wide variety of top models that are readily accessible for less than Rs 30,000, however, picking the best smartphone is never an easy task. We brought to you 2 of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000, POCO F4 GT 5G and iQOO 7. Both the smartphones are neck to neck in comparison. Here you can check the pros and cons of the devices and decide for yourself which is better.

POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Features Comparison

Features POCO F4 GT 5G

iQOO 7

RAM 8 GB 8 GB Display 6.67 in 6.62 in Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Triple Price Rs. 29999 Rs. 24990 Battery 4700 mAh 4400 mAh Internal Memory 128 GB 128 GB



POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Price Comparison

The cost of iQOO 7 is Rs. 24990. iQOO 7 is more budget-friendly compared to POCO F4 GT 5G. iQOO will cost you around 24999 whereas POCO F4 GT 5G will cost you around 29999.

POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Display Comparison

POCO F4 GT 5G has larger screen size of 6.67 inches in comparison to iQOO 7's 6.62 inch screen. Both the phones have Amoled Screen Type. While Poco's phone only has a 395 PPI display density, iQOO's phone has a display density of 398 PPI. In terms of screen to body ratio, Poco's phone beats iQOO's phone by a margin of 86.2% to 84.8%. The aspect ratio for both mobile devices is 20:9.

POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Memory comparison

Both smartphones have 8 GB of RAM and the same 128 GB of internal memory. There is a Memory Card Slot on both devices.

POCO F4 GT 5G vs iQOO 7 5G: Camera comparison

In terms of resolution, the triple rear camera on the POCO F4 GT 5G outperforms the triple rear camera on the iQOO 7 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP). If you like to take a lot of selfies, the POCO F4 GT 5G will be a better option because it features a superior 20 MP front camera than the iQOO 7's 16 MP front camera.