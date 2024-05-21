Tech Showdown: Infinix GT 20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Offers Best Value At Rs 25,000 Segment?

New Delhi: Infinix GT 20 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G are the latest contenders in the mid-range segment in India. Infinix GT 20 Pro was launched on May 21. The newly launched smartphone is part of Infinix’s ‘GT Verse’ with a focus on gaming. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G was launched on April 1 this year.

Choosing the perfect smartphone can be a daunting task with the plethora of options flooding the market. In this comparison, we delve into two contenders: the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. Both promise top-notch features and performance.

Let's have a quick look at the capabilities of the smartphones at Rs 25,000 Price Segment:

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price And Colour Options:

The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone is available in three colour options: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver and comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. For the 8GB+256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The 12GB + 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. (Also Read: Boult Z40 Gaming And Y1 Gaming TWS Earbuds Launched In India With 'Combat Gaming’ Mode; Check Specs, Price)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price And Colour Options:

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. The smartphone comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications:

It is the first smartphone in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. The handset features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The latest smartphone also comes with a gaming display chip Pixel Works X5 Turbo. It runs Android 14-based XOS 14 and is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. In the camera department, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with the Infinix GT 20 Pro. It includes a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

On the design front, the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone houses a cool Cyber Mecha design. It also offers an LED interface with 8 colour combinations and different lighting effects that can be customised. The company claims that it will offer three years of security patch updates and two Android OS upgrades.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology. The smartphone has a resolution of 2412 by 1080 pixels. The IP54-rated handset runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14,

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability. (Also Read: Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 Smartphones Launched With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.