Poco X6 And X6 Pro Make Their Debut In India; Unveiling Price, Specs, And Pre-Order Details

New Delhi: Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker has introduced its latest X6 series in India, unveiling the Poco X6 and X6 Pro. As per the company claim, these phones are the first in India to feature Xiaomi's HyperOS straight out of the box.

Poco X6 Pro Specifications

The Poco X6 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The camera features include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP Macro lens. The front side features a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging through a 67W charger. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system based.

Poco X6 Pro: Colour Options

Color options include Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black.

Poco X6 Pro: Price

The Poco X6 Pro comes in two variants – 8GB RAM/256GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM/512GB storage at Rs 26,999.

Poco X6 Specifications:

The Poco X6 shares several similar features with the X6 Pro, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP macro lens. The phone houses a 5,100 mAh battery, also supporting 67W fast charging.

Poco X6: Colour Options

The smartphone is available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colors.

Poco X6: Price

The vanilla Poco X6 is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Poco X6, X6 Pro: Availability And Pre-Order Date

Both phones will be exclusively available on Flipkart and Poco's Indian website starting January 16, with pre-orders beginning yesterday.

Poco X6, X6 Pro: Bank Offers

As a part of the launch offer, customers using ICICI Bank cards can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro.