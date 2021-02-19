हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PUBG

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.1 update: APK link, how to download

PUBG Mobile Lite gives a similar kind of experience to that of PUBG Mobile and it can run smoothly with 600 MB of free space in the device and 1GB of RAM. Also, note that the game is banned in India and no one is allowed to download the game on their device.

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.1 update: APK link, how to download

PUBG aka Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned since September in India, but there were always speculations doing rounds about its comeback. PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into the Indian market. Meanwhile,  a report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India will not be easy in the current circumstances.

PUBG Mobile Lite gives a similar kind of experience to that of PUBG Mobile and it can run smoothly with 600 MB of free space in the device and 1GB of RAM.

Also, note that the game is banned in India and no one is allowed to download the game on their device.

Meanwhile, for global users, to download the game, here are a few steps that a user need to follow:

Players using the older version (0.20.0) of the game can upgrade to the latest 0.20.1 update in-game whereas those who do not have the older version can install it before downloading the 0.20.1 update.

 

Step 1: First thing first, players will have to download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file from the official website. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Players must locate and install the application. They must enable the 'Install from unknown source' option before installation.

Step 3: After the installation, they can start PUBG Mobile. A pop-up will appear, prompting them to update the game.

Step 4: Then players will be asked to update the button. After the in-game patch is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If any error comes up, players will be asked to re-download the file and follow the above steps again.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PUBGPUBG Mobile litePUBG MobilePlayer Unknown’s Battlegrounds
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series now available in ‘Mystic Blue’ colour in India

Must Watch

PT34M46S

Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary talks to Amit Shah regarding upcoming West Bengal Elections