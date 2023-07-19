trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637256
Realme Announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ For Realme C53 On July 19

The sale will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on realme.com and Flipkart. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the realme C53.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:35 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Global technology brand realme on Tuesday announced the "Early Bird Sale" for the upcoming realme C53, the first and only smartphone in the segment with a 108MP camera, in the country on July 19.

The sale will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on realme.com and Flipkart. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the realme C53.

realme C53 offers the largest storage in the segment with up to 12GB Dynamic RAM + 128GB ROM. The smartphone features a 7.99mm ultra-slim shiny champion design with a 90Hz display. 

It comes powered by a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging support and runs on a powerful octa-core chipset.

realme is a technology brand that specialises in providing leap-forward products with a comprehensive superior experience for global users. The brand was officially established on May 4, 2018, by a young and strong team with rich smartphone industry experience. 

Currently, realme has over 70 million users in India, committed to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth, realme democratises leap-forward technology to provide the best technology products in each price segment.

