Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i smartphones unveiled in India: Check features, price and more

The Realme Narzo line was refreshed on Friday with the debut of two new smartphones, the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, as well as a new smart band and an entry-level smart TV for Indian consumers.

The Realme Narzo 50A will be available in two different configurations: 4GB+64GB for Rs 11,499 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 12,499. Realme Narzo 50i will be available in two variants: 2GB+32GB for Rs 7,499 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,999.

The first sale for both phones is scheduled for October 7 on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Meanwhile, the Realme Band 2 will be available from September 27 for Rs 2,999, while the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will be available from October 3 for Rs 14,999.

"Expanding our narzo series with the realme narzo 50A and realme narzo 50i is yet another step to bring the best gaming processor with the latest technology for our users," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

The Narzo 50A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, while Narzo 50i comes with an octa-core processor Unisoc 9863.

Both the smartphones flaunt a 6.5-inch large display.

The band comes with a 1.4-inch colour display with a resolution of 167*320 pixels that can display fine-quality pictures and vivid colours.

In addition, the highest brightness of the band is 500 nits, allowing users to see even under intense outdoor light. The band features a Blood Oxygen Monitor and a Heart Rate Monitor.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch comes with a bezel-less design, which brings an immersive viewing experience to users and reduces eye strain.

It features a MediaTek processor that is based on a quad-core 64-bit architecture, which provides users with excellent picture quality and a smooth experience.

The TV is also equipped with two Dolby Audio-enabled speakers with a total power of up to 20W that provides a cinema-like experience.

It supports 2.4GHz WiFi which enables the TV to be wirelessly connected and allows users to enjoy unlimited entertainment platforms.

