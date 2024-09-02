Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Specs

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. It is expected to be the first ‘Turbo’ model in the Narzo series.

According to a company's official press release, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will launch in India on September 9 at 12pm IST. The handset is expected to come with a Motorsport-inspired design with a black and yellow back panel.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Availability:

Consumers can purchase the upcoming smartphone via Amazon India and Realme’s online store. However, the key details about the handset is yet to be revealed by the brand.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. The company claims that it is the fastest chipset in the segment. The phone could house a square camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash along with a 7.6mm slim body.

The phone could come in three colour options: purple, yellow, and green. It may offered in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models. On the Optics front, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5 is rumoured to feature a 50MP camera, and an 8MP or 16MP front camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.