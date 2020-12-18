Redmi 9 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Prices, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Mi India sub-brand Redmi India has launched the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in India.

The device will be available in four colours --Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green. Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, it will go on sale across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting December 22. The phone will also be available soon across retail stores.

Redmi 9 Power comes with 48MP Quad Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 6.53 FHD+ Display and a 6000mAh battery, starting at ₹10,999. It will go on sale on December 22 at 12 noon.

Redmi 9 Power comes with Full HD+ display and sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front for protection against scratches. It comes with fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a with a 6000mAh battery and a 48MP quad camera setup. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Redmi 9 Power comes with 18W fast charging which claimed to provide 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging.