Reliance JioPhone Next pre-booking details leaked! Check sale date, price and expected features

New Delhi: The pre-booking details of the upcoming Reliance JioPhone has been leaked online, with several websites citing that the budget friendly phone will be up for pre-bookings sometime early next week.

Though, there has not been any official confirmation on the same, one can't completely ignore the pre-booking timeline, considering that the phone will be up for sale from September 10.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) CMD in June Mukesh Ambani in June this year unveiled the JioPhone Next – a jointly developed ‘Made for India smartphone by RIL and Google. Announcing the launch at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in June, RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani said that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10 this year.

Recently, some more details JioPhone Next surfaced online, giving the customers an idea about the phone's price and features. The smartphone features premium capabilities, including language and translation features, and support for the latest Android and security updates.

As per the latest leaks, shared by tipster Yogesh, JioPhone Next will feature a 5.5-inch HD display, 2,500mAh battery, 13-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel front shutter. Under the hood, the phone is touted to be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC and come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The tipster has also shared that the JioPhone Next will come at a price of Rs 3,499.

5.5" HD display

4G VoLTE Dual SIM

2/3GB RAM

16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215

Android 11 (Go Edition)

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

2,500mAh battery Launch next month, estimated price ₹3,499 — Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) August 17, 2021

Based on an optimised OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built specially for JioPhone Next, the two technology organisations have worked closely to create a smartphone experience aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India.