Replacing your old Android phone with a new one? Here's a checklist of top 5 things to do before switching over

New Delhi: If you are getting a new Android smartphone and want to sell or pass over your older Android phone, you will need a little bit of planning. There are some basic things about your old phone that you need to take care of before switching over to a new phone.

Here's a checklist of top 5 things to do with your old Android phone before switching over to a new one.

Reset your Android device to factory settings

You can remove data from your phone by resetting it to factory settings which is also popularly called "formatting" or a "hard reset." On most phones, you can go to the "Settings" and reset your phone.

Back up WhatsApp on Google Drive

Open your WhatsApp.

Go to More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up to Google Drive.

Select a backup frequency other than Never.

Choose the Google account you want to back up your chat history to.

Take out SIM card and microSD cards from the phone

This is the most basic thing to do. Remove your SIM card and microSD cards from your phone.

​Log out from all accounts

Although you should opt for factory reset, it is advised that you must also log out from all accounts that you hold on your Android phone.

Back up your important data and files

Things like photos, videos and other important documents that are stored in your phone will vanish once you have done in the factory reset. Hence you must Back up your important data and files on an external storage.