Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine War: Google to send air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

The Android notifications will be based on the alerts already being sent by the Ukrainian government. 

Russia-Ukraine War: Google to send air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

New Delhi: Google has initiated air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine directly on their phones before expected attacks happen near them. At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, Google has started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine.

"This work is supplemental to the country`s existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," said Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google.

The Android notifications will be based on the alerts already being sent by the Ukrainian government.

"Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety," Walker said in a statement late on Thursday.

Google said that to help the increasing number of refugees in the region, it is developing ways for businesses to flag if they are providing services to refugees.

"Beginning today, hotel owners in countries neighbouring Ukraine can indicate on their Business Profile whether they`re offering free or discounted accommodations for refugees," said the company.

Local businesses can post to their Business Profile on Search and Maps to offer various services and aid to refugees from Ukraine. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 11: Know how to get free rewards

"As we compile this information over the coming weeks, we`ll make it possible for people to quickly find these places on Search and Maps," Google added. Also Read: Twitter makes it difficult to see chronological feed, users annoyed

Russia-Ukraine conflict
