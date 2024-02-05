Sale On OnePlus 12R To Start On February 6; Check Out The Offers And Price

New Delhi: The OnePlus 12R is set to be released for sale on February 6 at 12 PM exclusively on the OnePlus India website and Amazon India. Prior to the official release, Amazon has disclosed various bank offers and perks that will be accessible on the initial sale day of the OnePlus 12R. Here are the comprehensive details outlining the offers available as the OnePlus 12R goes on sale for the first time tomorrow.

OnePlus 12R: Sale Offers

1.Credit Card Discounts: Customers using an ICICI credit card or a OneCard for their purchase can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus 12R.

2.Early Bird Bonus: For those swift to make a move, buyers placing orders within the first 12 hours of the phone's sale will be eligible for a complimentary OnePlus Buds Z2, originally priced at Rs 4,999. Note that this offer is subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

3.Jio Plus Benefits: Purchasers of the OnePlus 12R can avail Jio Plus benefits, providing savings of up to Rs 2,250. These benefits include a discount of Rs 150 per billing cycle on the Rs 599 postpaid plan.

4.Exclusive Coupons: OnePlus India's website offers customers a coupon of up to Rs 1,200 for OnePlus Audio and Rs 3,000 for OnePlus Pad. These benefits are part of the RCC linked device benefits by connecting your OnePlus 12R.

5.Protection Plan Discount: OnePlus is extending a generous 50% off on the protection plan with the purchase of the OnePlus 12R.

6.Subscription Perks: Buyers of the OnePlus 12R will receive a six-month subscription to Google One and a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

OnePlus 12R: Price in India

The OnePlus 12R launched alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Buds 3 offers two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is attractively priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 45,999.