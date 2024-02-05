trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718089
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS 12R

Sale On OnePlus 12R To Start On February 6; Check Out The Offers And Price

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is attractively priced at Rs 39,999 while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 45,999. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sale On OnePlus 12R To Start On February 6; Check Out The Offers And Price Image Credit: OnePlus

New Delhi: The OnePlus 12R is set to be released for sale on February 6 at 12 PM exclusively on the OnePlus India website and Amazon India. Prior to the official release, Amazon has disclosed various bank offers and perks that will be accessible on the initial sale day of the OnePlus 12R. Here are the comprehensive details outlining the offers available as the OnePlus 12R goes on sale for the first time tomorrow.

OnePlus 12R: Sale Offers

1.Credit Card Discounts: Customers using an ICICI credit card or a OneCard for their purchase can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus 12R.

2.Early Bird Bonus: For those swift to make a move, buyers placing orders within the first 12 hours of the phone's sale will be eligible for a complimentary OnePlus Buds Z2, originally priced at Rs 4,999. Note that this offer is subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

3.Jio Plus Benefits: Purchasers of the OnePlus 12R can avail Jio Plus benefits, providing savings of up to Rs 2,250. These benefits include a discount of Rs 150 per billing cycle on the Rs 599 postpaid plan.

4.Exclusive Coupons: OnePlus India's website offers customers a coupon of up to Rs 1,200 for OnePlus Audio and Rs 3,000 for OnePlus Pad. These benefits are part of the RCC linked device benefits by connecting your OnePlus 12R.

5.Protection Plan Discount: OnePlus is extending a generous 50% off on the protection plan with the purchase of the OnePlus 12R.

6.Subscription Perks: Buyers of the OnePlus 12R will receive a six-month subscription to Google One and a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

OnePlus 12R: Price in India

The OnePlus 12R launched alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Buds 3 offers two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is attractively priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 45,999. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi