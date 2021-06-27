Samsung Galaxy A22 price leaked ahead of its launch in India

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A22 soon. Tipsters have revealed many specifications before and now its price has also come up in public view. It has been revealed that Samsung Galaxy A22 will be priced at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It is still unknown if other storage variants will be made available in India or not. However, it has been revealed that the smartphone is available for purchase in offline stores, which is even before its official rollout or debut online.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 48MP quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Other offers in the Samsung Care package are free home delivery, Samsung Finance+, and Samsung Care+.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been launched with a 64MP quad camera, 25W fast charging support, 6,000mAh battery and Samsung Pay Mini. Galaxy M32 smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999. It is equipped with a Super AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Samsung Galaxy M32 OS is Android 11 with One UI 3.1 layered on top.

Live TV

#mute