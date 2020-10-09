Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India, to go on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Gurugram: Further strengthening its presence in the mid-price smartphone segment, Samsung on Thursday officially announced the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64MP rear camera system and a 6000mAh battery in India that will be available on the first day of the six-day Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale, starting October 16.

The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999 (expandable memory up to 512GB). During the Flipkart BBD sale, there is an introductory offer of Rs 1,500 off on both the variants.

There is also an additional 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit and debit card customers during the Flipkart sale, the company said in a statement.

"Galaxy F41 will go on sale during the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days with the incredible Smart Upgrade plan which allows consumers to own the device by making an upfront payment of only 70 per cent of the device value," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Once the consumer returns the old device after 12 months, he or she can then upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the same upfront sale scheme, which is the global first and no brand in India offers any such attractive scheme for the consumers to date.

"This smartphone is a great choice for the millennial generation who are always multitasking, and the Big Billion Days is an ideal time for them to upgrade their device," said Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, at Flipkart.

Equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, Galaxy F41 comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger.

Galaxy F41 comes in three colours: Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green.

It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display for a more immersive viewing experience.

The 64MP camera that captures stunning pictures and comes with 'Single Take' feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures -- seven photos and three videos -- at a single click.

With Galaxy F41, one can record in 4K and take hyperlapse and slow-mo videos.

Galaxy F41 also sports a powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with 123-degree field of view. It has a dedicated 5MP depth lens for taking amazing portrait shots with live focus.