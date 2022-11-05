New Delhi: Chip-maker Qualcomm has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally. Samsung`s Galaxy smartphones have traditionally used Qualcomm`s Snapdragon chipsets, which were available in select markets such as the US, while other markets get the Exynos variants. According to Android Central, chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala, during Qualcomm`s recent investor call, confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models would be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally.

Palkhiwala also pointed out that 75 per cent of the Galaxy S22 models on the market were powered by Snapdragon chips. Qualcomm`s President and CEO, Cristiano Amon, backed Palkhiwala, saying that future flagship Galaxy phones worldwide will use Snapdragon chips.



"In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally," Amon was quoted as saying.

Samsung and Qualcomm have signed a multiyear agreement that calls for Snapdragon chipsets to be used in upcoming Galaxy flagship models, according to the report.



An unlocked US version of the Galaxy S23+ running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor appeared on Geekbench shortly after Qualcomm announced its partnership with Samsung.



As per the benchmarking results, the phone packs at least 8 GB of RAM and runs on Android 13, reports Android Central.

Samsung to roll out new firmware for Galaxy S10

Samsung has rolled out a new firmware update for Galaxy S10 series which will provide improvements to Bluetooth, stability, and camera.





According to SamMobile, new update is available for Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ across Europe. The update is also available for Galaxy S10 5G in Switzerland.



The official changelog mentions stability improvements in the Camera app, improved connectivity and stability over Bluetooth, and better overall stability.



Galaxy S10 users should be able to download the update upon receiving a notification. Users can also download the update by opening the Settings app, selecting "Software update," and then "Download and install" on their devices, according to the report.



The update also has October security patch and is 1 GB in size. Meanwhile, Samsung recently rolled out the updates for its other Galaxy devices. Last month, Samsung released stable Android 13 update for unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the US. According to SamMobile, the latest Android update was limited to Asian and European countries.



In the US, the stable update was also rolled out a few days later to the carrier-locked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.