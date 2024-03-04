Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India last year. The series includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you are looking for great deals to purchase premium smartphones on the e-commerce giant Amazon, this can be your great deal. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a price cut on Amazon. With a staggering 27 per cent discount on the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green colour is now priced at Rs 1,09,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,49,999 listed on Amazon. (Also Read: Online Scam: Elderly Man Ends Up Losing 3 Lakhs In Fake Electricity Bill Scam)

There is a flat Rs 10,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 50,000. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Phantom Black colour option has received a 36 per cent discount on the 256 GB storage model. The phone is now priced at Rs 96,399, down from the original price of Rs 1,49,999. Notably, the no-cost EMI is available on both storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offering vibrant and immersive visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Gets Price Cut In India; Check Specs, New Price)

For connectivity, it supports a USB Type-C port, enabling fast data transfer and versatile connectivity options. The handset runs on Android 13, allowing users to enjoy a seamless and up-to-date mobile experience. Furthermore, the device is IP68 certified, providing peace of mind against water and dust damage, making it suitable for various environments and conditions.