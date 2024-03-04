trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727221
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offering vibrant and immersive visuals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India last year. The series includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you are looking for great deals to purchase premium smartphones on the e-commerce giant Amazon, this can be your great deal. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a price cut on Amazon. With a staggering 27 per cent discount on the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green colour is now priced at Rs 1,09,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,49,999 listed on Amazon. (Also Read: Online Scam: Elderly Man Ends Up Losing 3 Lakhs In Fake Electricity Bill Scam)

There is a flat Rs 10,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 50,000. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Phantom Black colour option has received a 36 per cent discount on the 256 GB storage model. The phone is now priced at Rs 96,399, down from the original price of Rs 1,49,999. Notably, the no-cost EMI is available on both storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offering vibrant and immersive visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery.  The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Gets Price Cut In India; Check Specs, New Price)

For connectivity, it supports a USB Type-C port, enabling fast data transfer and versatile connectivity options. The handset runs on Android 13, allowing users to enjoy a seamless and up-to-date mobile experience. Furthermore, the device is IP68 certified, providing peace of mind against water and dust damage, making it suitable for various environments and conditions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?