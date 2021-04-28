Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 launched, check features, prices

Samsung has launched Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on Wednesday (April 28). The laptops have been rolled out in Mystic Silver, Mystic Blue, Mystic Pink Gold colour for the Galaxy Book Pro and Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colour for the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Price of Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops

Samsung is selling the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro with a starting price of $999 while the 15.6-inch version is retailing at $1,099. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is selling the 13.3-inch version at $1,199 and the 15.6-inch sibling at $1,299.

Features of Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops

During the launch, Samsung focused on bringing closer its laptops with its smartphone and tablet ecosystem. Stephanie Choi, chief marketing officer of Samsung Electronics, asked, "Why can't laptops be more like smartphones?"

Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 come with AMOLED displays, with the latter additionally packed with optional 5G capability. Both devices are super thin. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are 11.2 mm and 11.5 mm thick, respectively. Notably, Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops come with Samsung's S Pen.

All the newly launched devices will have Windows PC (Windows 10 Home/Pro). Book Galaxy Pro 360 is powered with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor while the Galaxy Book Pro comes in two variants: 11th Gen Intel Core i7, i5.

Galaxy Book Pro 350 comes with up to 16GB of RAM, while Book Pro 13.3-inch is launched with 8GB RAM and Book Pro 15.6-inch with up to 16GB memory. Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Book Pro 13.3-inch comes with up to 512GB storage while Book Pro 360 15.6-inch is launched with up to 1TB disk.