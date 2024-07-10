Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765079
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Kicks Off Today: Where To Watch Livestream, India Timings And Other Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Check major products that will remain in spotlight during the event.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Kicks Off Today: Where To Watch Livestream, India Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung will be hosting its flagship Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday (July 10). The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be held in Paris, France, that will give a glimpse into a host of  new products from the tech major that includes foldable phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and the Galaxy Ring health wearable.

Another major highlight of the event is the likely inclusion of new Galaxy AI system in the upcoming Galaxy Z series --the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: How And Where To Watch Livestream


The highly anticipated event will be livestreamed online on several official channels of the company. You can watch the event on various official social media channels of Samsung. 

https://www.facebook.com/events/811188514322491/?ref=embed_post

https://x.com/SamsungMobile/status/1805737794163085678


Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: India Timings

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will kick off in Paris at 3 pm CEST (9 AM ET, 2 PM BST, 11 PM AEST, 6:30 PM IST) today. In India, you could watch the event live at the above Samsung official channels at 6:30 PM today.


Reports have it that Samsung might go in for a significant upgrades to Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones. Another big surprise that the company might spring is the unveiling of a new flagship smartwatch. Reports say that it could be the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra that might come with a new "squircle" case design, a third button. It could also have proprietary watchband connector aping the Apple Watch Ultra, says the report by The Verge.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident