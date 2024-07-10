Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Kicks Off Today: Where To Watch Livestream, India Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung will be hosting its flagship Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday (July 10). The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be held in Paris, France, that will give a glimpse into a host of new products from the tech major that includes foldable phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and the Galaxy Ring health wearable.

Another major highlight of the event is the likely inclusion of new Galaxy AI system in the upcoming Galaxy Z series --the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: How And Where To Watch Livestream



The highly anticipated event will be livestreamed online on several official channels of the company. You can watch the event on various official social media channels of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: India Timings

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will kick off in Paris at 3 pm CEST (9 AM ET, 2 PM BST, 11 PM AEST, 6:30 PM IST) today. In India, you could watch the event live at the above Samsung official channels at 6:30 PM today.



Reports have it that Samsung might go in for a significant upgrades to Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones. Another big surprise that the company might spring is the unveiling of a new flagship smartwatch. Reports say that it could be the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra that might come with a new "squircle" case design, a third button. It could also have proprietary watchband connector aping the Apple Watch Ultra, says the report by The Verge.