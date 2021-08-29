हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 to come with Phantom Silver and Lavender colours in India

It is said that Samsung is looking to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Silver and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Lavender colour option in India. 

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India. Though the company revealed a lot of colours for both devices, it didn’t see most of the new colour options in India. However, that is definitely going to change now. According to a new report, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in new colour options in India.

1. Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB): INR 149999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

2. Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+512GB): INR 157999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3

3. Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): INR 84999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

4. Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): INR 88999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with two displays. It has a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 1200 nits of peak brightness on the inside, while on the outside, it features a 1.9-inch super AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 512x260 and a brightness of 935 nits. 

Besides that,  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display that supports 2262 x 832 pixels resolution, and a 10MP selfie shooter at the top. After unfolding the device, there is a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED panel that comes with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. It has a 4MP in-screen camera. Both the displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

