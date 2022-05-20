Samsung introduces Pokémon ball with Galaxy Buds 2 inside: Gotta catch'em all?

New Delhi: South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung has introduced a Pokémon ball with Galaxy Buds 2 inside, in a bid to woo the fans of the popular anime series in which humans, called Pokémon Trainers, catch and train Pokémon to battle other Pokémon for sport. As of now, the company has launched new earbuds for the Korean market, and it hasn’t provided any details on when the cool gadgets could hit international markets.

According to Samsung, the quality of Galaxy Buds 2 inside the Pokémon ball case will remain similar to the one that comes with the normal case. Customers can choose from the onyx, olive, white, lavender and graphite colour variants of the earbuds. Buyers can also charge the earbuds using the normal case that is provided with the purchase.

Samsung launched the Pokémon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 after introducing the Pokémon Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3. The smartphone was sold out within minutes of launch, signalling the unmatched demand for Pokémon branded merchandise, gadgets and even smartphones.



Customers also get a chance to choose from one of the 11 limited Pokemon stickers -- Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Ditto, Dragonite, Lapras, Eevee, Gengar, and Mew -- with the purchase of the Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Buds 2. Gotta catch'em all? Maybe not. But the launch of the special case for earbuds could set a trend for something new, as more brands could come with special boxes to keep your music devices.

However, this isn't the first time when a company has experimented with the charging case for its earbuds. Recently, OEM manufacturer Landmark introduced earbuds inside a cricket ball like charging case to get the attention of the fans of the sport, which are in massive numbers in India.