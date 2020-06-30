Samsung launches The Serif, premium 8K QLED TVs in India --Check out price and availability

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday launched The Serif TV and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line, with premium features in India.

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm), at Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively, Samsung said.

Initially, the lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas. On Amazon, The Serif will be available at special price for the first 10 days, from July 08 to July 17, 2020.

The Serif as well as QLED 4K TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

According to the company, by detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

It also enables users to play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen. The Serif would also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV.

Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch (1m 63 cm) version, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch (1m 89 cm) version, Rs 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch (2m 07 cm) version and Rs 15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch (2m 16cm) version. The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch (1m-08cm) to 75 -inch (1m 89cm) screen sizes.

QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

On pre-booking the Samsung QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10, 2020, consumers will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones with their ultra-premium TV. Consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 15,000, on QLED 8K TVs through their HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card).

The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs houses 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display.