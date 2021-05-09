हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung smartphones

Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy Z Flip and other smartphones in August

Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy Z Flip and other smartphones in August

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is eyeing multiple new smartphone launches in August, industry sources told IANS on Sunday.

Samsung, the world`s largest smartphone vendor, is in talks with local mobile carriers over releasing its new smartphone models, including the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, in late August, according to the sources.

If confirmed, the new smartphones will be launched earlier than usual.

Last year, the Galaxy S20 FE, the predecessor of the Galaxy S21 FE, was released in October, while the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones were launched in September.

Industry insiders said early launches of new smartphones are intended to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note phablet series that have been released in August each year, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung previously hinted it would not introduce a new Galaxy Note series this year.

The company has not confirmed any information regarding upcoming smartphones, but foreign tech reviewers have been predicting that the Galaxy Z Fold3 could be Samsung`s first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera and may support the S-Pen stylus.

The clamshell-type Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphone could come with larger displays and cheaper price tags, they expected.

The Galaxy S21 FE, the budget model of the flagship Galaxy S21 released in January, is expected to be sold for around 700,000 won (US$624) here, the sources said.

Samsung was the world`s top smartphone vendor in the first quarter of the year after shipping 77 million smartphones for a market share of 23 percent, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

