Samsung unveils Galaxy A02; check price, specifications and other details

Samsung has finally unveiled its Galaxy A series of smartphones with the launch of A02. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery and this information about its launch has been listed on its Thailand website.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A02 comes with a MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC and a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor, coupled with a 5MP selfie camera.

In Thailand, the smartphone is priced at THB 2,999 (Rs. 7,300) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The price of other variants is not yet revealed on the website. There is no information about its international availability as well. It is available in Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red color variants.

Other specifications of the smartphone include connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, and a Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 is also equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, grip sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Very recently, the South Korean smartphone maker initiated a rollout of the Android 11 update in its Galaxy M31 smartphone which is the first mid-range smartphone to get that update.