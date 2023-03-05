Scammer Sent Fraud Message To Software Engineer Behalf Of HDFC Bank- What Happens Next Will Make You Crazy

New Delhi: A man shared on Reddit how he got a message from a con artist posing as an HDFC Bank official. The notice advised the individual to link his bank account to his PAN card because it had been disabled.

"Alright bhaiya," the Redditor said in response to the Message. "Just immediately access the website and update your pan no," the con artist said.

"Simple to find it is a scamming website, I am a software engineer, I can help you to revamp the page," the Redditor answered.

I'll help you revamp just like the HDFC net-banking site for Rs 20k, he continued. The con artist then requested that he use WhatsApp to send a sample of his work.

A Reddit user who claimed to have created the bogus HDFC Bank website provided the con artist with a video of it.

After being impressed, the con artist made two calls to him. The software developer texted him to say that he will call him the following day after declining the call.

The Redditor also outlined his future ambitions. "To make him pay, I'm going to stage a scene similar to FOMO. If that doesn't work, I'm going to get some Hindi language audio and email it to him "said the Redditor.

The article has gained popularity, and internet users have flooded the comments area with humorous ideas.

One user recommended, "As an illustration, here is a screenshot from the HDFC website. Take 20K and go. Scam the con artists." One more person commented, "Gullible fraudster, Sample keliye advance 5k dene ko bolo"

Added a third user, "I laughed when I saw the statement on the aforementioned website: "Pencard" upgrade requires mandatory login. They need to have at least looked up how to spell pan card correctly."

One more remarked, "Arey Heavy developer nikle toh bohot. Put the jokes aside; Mann is the name of the bohot zor. fir usse cut manglunga, website design karlunga."