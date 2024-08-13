Advertisement
Security Alert for Google Chrome Users! Govt Issues High-Severity Warning; Here’s How to Stay Safe

Google Chrome users should be extremely cautious when clicking on suspicious emails or downloading files from untrustworthy links. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Security Alert for Google Chrome Users! Govt Issues High-Severity Warning; Here’s How to Stay Safe File Photo

New Delhi: Google Chrome users in India have received a high-security warning from the Cybersecurity watchdog Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In). Amid multiple vulnerabilities discovered in Google Chrome. the government has ordered Indian users to update their browsers with the latest security update that Google rolled out earlier this month.

Notably, Google Chrome users can update their browsers to version 127.0.6533.99/.100 (for Windows and Mac) and 127.0.6533.99 (for Linux) to prevent themselves from being affected by this security flaw. 

As per the latest security warning, Chrome users on desktops or PCs should exercise extreme caution when clicking on suspicious emails or downloading files from untrustworthy links.

Recently, the cybersecurity agency also issued a warning for users using Android smartphones powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets. It noted that the impacted smartphones are operating on Android versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14. 

Moreover, a “severe” warning was also issued to Apple users who own iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more regarding multiple vulnerabilities by the cybersecurity agency.

Google has confirmed that the security update has already been released to stable users on Windows and Mac, while Linux users can expect to receive the update in the coming days or weeks.

