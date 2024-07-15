Sennheiser Momentum Sport Earbuds Launched In India With ANC Support Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Sennheiser has launched the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds with 10mm dynamic drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) support in the Indian market. The TWS earphones are introduced alongside the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 and Accentum Plus, both of which had previously debuted in India. These earphones were initially showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Price:

The earphones are available at Rs 27,990 in the Indian market. The device comes in three colour options - Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite, and Polar Black. It will now be available for purchase in the country.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Specifications:

The TWS earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers and each earbud is equipped with three microphones, all supporting noise cancellation. The device claims a total battery life of up to 24 hours. These earbuds boast an IP55 rating for dust and sweat resistance, while the accompanying charging case is IP54-rated.

Adding further, the earbuds support tap controls and are compatible with the Polar Flow app, which helps analyze sports, fitness, and other activities. For connectivity, the TWS earphones offer Bluetooth 5.2, adaptive hybrid ANC, and a transparency mode.

The left and right earbuds have 72mAh and 75mAh batteries, respectively, while the charging case contains an 850-950mAh cell. The case supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.